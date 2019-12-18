Cowen Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $185.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after purchasing an additional 426,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

