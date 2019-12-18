Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ILMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.57.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $326.05. 25,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,466. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $2,424,588. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.