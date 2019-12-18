Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Charles A. Pearce Sells 1,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $442.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.35. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $356.12 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

