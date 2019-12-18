Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $170.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $170.00 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Shares of FDX opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in FedEx by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

