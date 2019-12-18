Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming Purchases 19,785 Shares of Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming bought 19,785 shares of Crimson Wine Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $134,538.00.

OTCMKTS:CWGL opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.