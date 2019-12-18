Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DANOY. ValuEngine raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Danone has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

