David Bistricer Buys 20,000 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Stock

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) CEO David Bistricer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,652,238.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Bistricer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, David Bistricer purchased 11,200 shares of Clipper Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,656.00.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 393,635 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Clipper Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

