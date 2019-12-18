David Moorhouse Acquires 446,429 Shares of Deltex Medical Group plc (LON:DEMG) Stock

Deltex Medical Group plc (LON:DEMG) insider David Moorhouse purchased 446,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £4,464.29 ($5,872.52).

DEMG stock opened at GBX 1.34 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40. Deltex Medical Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.08 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Deltex Medical Group

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

