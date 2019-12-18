Defenx (LON:DFX) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Defenx PLC (LON:DFX) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), approximately 437,390 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,602% from the average daily volume of 25,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.36. The company has a market cap of $797,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

About Defenx (LON:DFX)

Defenx Plc, a cyber security company, provides a range of products for the mobile, PC, and network security markets primarily in Europe. The company operates in three segments: Security, Backup, and Protection. The Security segment offers Security Suite, which includes antivirus, antispyware, firewall, antispam, and Web protection, as wells as privacy service for the protection of personal details; Defenx Antivirus to protect from threats and antivirus; Mobile Security Suite, which includes anti-phishing, anti-theft, webcam protection, mic capture, and antivirus features, as well as SIM protection and safe browsing; and Defenx security that offers a single control center to protect network.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Defenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.