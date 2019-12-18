Dennis Bourgeault Sells 5,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$122,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$403,896.60.

Dennis Bourgeault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.08, for a total transaction of C$120,400.00.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79.

AUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

