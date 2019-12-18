Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Denny’s stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.05. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

