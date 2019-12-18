Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHA. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.41 ($20.25).

Shares of LHA opened at €16.79 ($19.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

