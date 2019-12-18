DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Plans $0.27 Interim Dividend

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

DXS stock opened at A$11.92 ($8.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56. DEXUS Property Group has a 12 month low of A$10.46 ($7.42) and a 12 month high of A$13.96 ($9.90). The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$12.67.

About DEXUS Property Group

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

