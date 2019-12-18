Digital Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.61 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for approximately $46.55 or 0.00698385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $165,411.00 and approximately $10.61 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00191832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.01202881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,553 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

