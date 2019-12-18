DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 22.8% Lower This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $77,699.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067968 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00629191 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001129 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,869,766 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

