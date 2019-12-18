DigixDAO (DGD) 1-Day Volume Hits $816,706.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $31.76 million and approximately $816,706.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $15.88 or 0.00238056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, AirSwap and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00190444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.01194033 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00120609 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, Huobi, AirSwap, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui, Bitbns, BigONE, Gate.io and Radar Relay.

