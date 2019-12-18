Douglas M. Schosser Sells 8,481 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,955,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,961,000 after buying an additional 415,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,028,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,262,000 after buying an additional 381,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,076,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,854,000 after buying an additional 142,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,798,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,426,000 after buying an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.