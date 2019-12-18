Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Allcoin. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $38,038.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Allcoin, Bancor Network, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

