Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

DHF stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.15.

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

