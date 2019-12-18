Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Dxi Energy Inc (TSE:DXI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 74584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $8.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,080.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI)

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dxi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dxi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.