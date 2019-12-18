E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price target on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.75 ($11.34).

EOAN stock opened at €9.65 ($11.22) on Tuesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.13.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

