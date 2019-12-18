EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 287.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 11.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

