Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.69.

NYSE ETN opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

