eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $461,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,388 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $93,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $401,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

