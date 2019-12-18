Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0-22.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-5.85 EPS.

LLY opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,302,654 shares valued at $152,329,047. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.