Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.75-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $22-22.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.70-6.80 EPS.

NYSE LLY opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $112.78.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.64.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.11. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,015,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,302,654 shares worth $152,329,047. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

