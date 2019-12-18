Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Cap of $4.26 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Upbit and Livecoin. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $7,994.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,877,899 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

