Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.67. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

