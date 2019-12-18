Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Trading Up 20.4%

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) were up 20.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.00, approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

About Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

