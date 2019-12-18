Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

ENTG stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. Entegris has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 126.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 18.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 42.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

