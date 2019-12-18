Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James F. Deutsch Sells 50,000 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 54.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,569,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after purchasing an additional 553,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 77,061 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

