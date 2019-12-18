Equal Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $143,122.00 and $23.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.01200715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00121065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,752,497 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, DDEX, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

