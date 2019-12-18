Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $569.42.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $557.52 on Tuesday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289 shares of company stock worth $724,228. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 397.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 46,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $21,630,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

