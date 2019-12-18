Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FICO. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.00.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $364.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $373.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,297,430. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,695,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,399,000 after buying an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,344,000 after purchasing an additional 93,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.