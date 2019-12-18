FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.25-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.02. FedEx also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.25-11.50 EPS.

FedEx stock opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.74. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.