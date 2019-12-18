Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FOE. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 41.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 53.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 270,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 93,834 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

