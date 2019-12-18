Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 58.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.4% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 501,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 172,238 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.6% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 248,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

