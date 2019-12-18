FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider K Peony Yu Sells 3,420 Shares

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.84.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after buying an additional 721,232 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,500,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,976,000 after buying an additional 291,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after buying an additional 784,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

