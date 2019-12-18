First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui Acquires 7,774 Shares

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui purchased 7,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,632.92.

FCBP opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Choice Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.