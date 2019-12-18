First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Thomas Craig Martin Acquires 850 Shares of Stock

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. First Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

