First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks Sells 36,549 Shares of Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMBH. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

