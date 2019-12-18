Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $570,520.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $570,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,398 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $295,765.50.

On Friday, November 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $496,361.58.

On Monday, October 14th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $429,357.89.

FIVN opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.93, a P/E/G ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.73. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $69.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,287,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,653,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Five9 by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,231,000 after buying an additional 224,195 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

