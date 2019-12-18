Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT)’s share price traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.08, 466,433 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 260% from the average session volume of 129,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

