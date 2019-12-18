Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

FLDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 366,527 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 235,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. Fluidigm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

