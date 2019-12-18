Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 434900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.