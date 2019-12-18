Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.00

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 145698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

