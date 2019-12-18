Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Ravindra Majeti Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,118,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,692,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ravindra Majeti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00.

Shares of Forty Seven stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Forty Seven Inc has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

