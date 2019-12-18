FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

