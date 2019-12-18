FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Issued By William Blair

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a research report issued on Monday, December 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $16.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

ADS stock opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,196 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

