FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Issued By B. Riley

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.40 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.49.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $28,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,927.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,239,075. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

